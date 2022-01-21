Union County Hospital offering treatment option for those with lymphedema

Union County Hospital in Anna now is offering a treatment option for patients who suffer from lymphedema.

Lymphedema is a condition in which edema fluid accumulates in the lymphatic system.

Staff members from Union County Hospital’s therapy services department recently completed a nine-day lymphedema certification training at Saint Louis Norton School of Lymphatics.

The training consisted of 135 hours of instruction focused on lymphedema therapy.

When the lymphatic system is damaged or not functioning properly, lymphatic fluid can build up, causing painful swelling in the affected area.

This may lead to loss of mobility, skin discoloration, open wounds and infection.

Those who suffer from lymphedema know how difficult activities of daily living can be with this painful condition.

“Lymphedema is a service UCH has been offering in our therapy department since 2005. With the addition of two therapists who have gained certification in the evaluation and treatment of lymphedema we can better meet our community’s needs,” Union County Hospital therapy services director Cody Hubble said in a news release.

The lymphedema therapy program at Union County Hospital is offered five days per week initially and then transitions to three days per week. Sessions run from 60 to 90 minutes in length.

After a full course of treatment, patients will be able to perform manual techniques at home and have the option to return weekly for lymph drainage.

Those who may be struggling with residual swelling following cancer treatment, surgery, cellulitis or for any other reason can contact Union County Hospital at 833-9694 for a consultation and help in regaining control and improving quality of life.