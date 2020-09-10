Union County Hospital welcomes cardiologist

Union County Hospital in Anna is welcoming Dr. Sharma Saith as an independent member of the medical staff.

Saith is an interventional cardiologist with the River to River Heart Group.

Saith graduated from The University of the West Indies in Mona, Jamaica, and completed residencies at Port of Spain General Hospital, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, Harlem Hospital Center, New York, N.Y.

Saith is Board Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine for Vascular Medicine, Nuclear Cardiology and Echocardiography.

The hospital said with multiple specialties, he will bring a vast range of cardiology services to the community.

His specialties include radial access for PCI/stenting, coronary intervention, peripheral vascular disease/intervention, echochardiography, nuclear cardiology, coronary artery disease and heart failure.

Patients also will continue to have access to stress tests, echocardiograms, EKG-s, Holter monitors and event monitors, the hospital noted.

“New advances continue to change the practice of medicine and treatment options for our patients in Union County,” Union County Hospital CEO Jim Farris said in a news release.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Saith to our medical staff, which means that our community now has local, convenient access to the specialty services of this cardiologist.”

Saith is scheduled to see patients on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month – except for November and December due to holidays.

He will see patients at the clinic located on the second floor of the hospital at 517 N. Main St. in Anna.

He is accepting new patients. For more, information or to schedule an appointment, call 833-2872.