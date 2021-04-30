Union County Hospital welcomes interventional cardiologist to staff

Union County Hospital in Anna is welcoming Dr. Rita Mukerji as an independent member of the medical staff.

Mukerji is an interventional cardiologist with River to River Heart Group.

Mukerji graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. She completed a residency at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Ind.

She completed cardiology fellowships at the University of Missouri Colombia School of Medicine in Colombia, Mo., and Saint Vincent Hospitals & Health Services in Indiana.

Mukerji’s board certifications include internal medicine, interventional cardiology, cardiovascular diseases, nuclear cardiology and echocardiology.

She specializes in coronary intervention, peripheral vascular disease/intervention, echocardiography, nuclear cardiology, coronary artery disease and intracoronary imaging.

Also, patients will continue to have access to stress tests, echocardiograms, EKGs, Holter monitors and event monitors.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Mukerji to our medical staff, which means that our community now has local, convenient access to the specialty services of this cardiologist,” Union County Hospital CEO Jim Farris said.

Mukerji plans to see patients at Union County Hospital on the first Thursday of every month, in the clinic located on the second floor of the hospital at 517 N. Main St. in Anna.

She is currently accepting new patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 833-2872.