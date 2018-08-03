Union County Museum adds exhibit about Winstead Davi

The Union County Museum in Cobden has reopened for 2018. The museum opened last Saturday.

The museum is operated by the Union County Historical and Genealogy Society.

The museum is featuring an exhibit which celebrates Union County’s bicentennial, which is being commemorated in 2018. The State of Illinois also is observing its bicentennial this year.

In addition to previously announced items which are on display, the museum has added an exhibit about Winstead Davie which features the following items:

•An 1818 store ledger from Dover, Tenn., that has Davie’s name in it.

•Davie’s day book from his store in Jonesboro dated 1847.

(continued on page 2)

•An 1830 coverlet that belonged to Nancy Atkins Willard, mother of Anna Willard Davie (Winstead’s wife) which was passed through the family and donated to the museum.

Davie was a prominent early settler in Union County. The City of Anna is named in honor of his wife.

Other items which are featured in the exhibit include:

Copies of the 1818 census of Union County. A plat map showing the location of those owning property in Union County and the City of Jonesboro in 1818.

An 1819 Jonesboro Township poll book. A list of the 1807 and 1813 squatters in Union County, and where they were living.

Maps showing the progression of the development of the State of Illinois. Other artifacts from the early 1800s.

The exhibit is scheduled to be on display through the end of April.

The historical society plans to present several events for bicentennials of the county and the state.

The museum is located on South Appleknocker in the downtown Cobden area.

Regular hours are scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and on Friday afternoons by chance. The museum’s phone number is 893-2865.