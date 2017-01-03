Union County Museum in Cobden set to open

The Union County Museum in Cobden plans to reopen at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, after being closed for the winter.

The museum plans to present an exhibit about World War I.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of when the United States’ entered the “war to end all wars.”

The exhibit will have photos of local men who served, weaponry, memorabilia from the era and a variety of other items.

A special display will feature Anna native and war hero Townsend F. Dodd.

The exhibit is set to run through the end of April.

The Union County Museum is located on South Appleknocker Street in downtown Cobden.

Regular exhibits feature Anna Pottery, Native American artifacts, local history and other displays.

Operating hours are scheduled on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday afternoons by chance. The phone number is 618-893-2865.

The shop next to the museum also is scheduled to be open.

The shop has been recently restocked with new items, including spring and Easter merchandise, collectibles, housewares and other merchandise.

Proceeds from sales at the shop go to the benefit of the museum.