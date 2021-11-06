Home / Home

Union County Museum offers postcards of The Iron Kettle

Fri, 06/11/2021 - 4:40pm admin

During the months of June and July, the Union County Historical and Genealogy Society is offering a free, original color postcard of The Iron Kettle to all those who visit the Union County Museum in downtown  Cobden. 

The Iron Kettle was located along Illinois Route 146, 1 mile east of Anna.

An old-fashioned cook stove at the restaurant held iron kettles filled with homemade chicken and dumplings, ham and beans, turnips and hog jaw, fried chicken, Arkansas wedding cake, cobblers and hot bread.

Waitresses dressed in granny dresses served the drinks, but those who came to The Iron Kettle were on their own for the main course and desserts.

The restaurant, filled with antiques, was open seven days a week from 8  a.m. to 8 p.m. 

The Union County Historical and Genealogy Society noted that a recent check on the Internet found one of these postcards available for sale for $15.53, plus $5.95 shipping. 

The society is asking visitors receive one card per person, per visit.

Hours at the Union County Museum are scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, the museum can be called at 618-893-2865.

