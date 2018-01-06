Union County Museum offers special exhibits in June, July

The Union County Museum in downtown Cobden is planning to feature a variety of exhibits during the months of June and July.

A current exhibit on John A. Logan and his involvement in the creation of Memorial Day will be extended.

Items featured include ribbons from veterans events held in Murphysboro, Carbondale and other local communities, booklets honoring Logan as the founder of Memorial Day, sheet music and other artifacts.

The display will be supplemented with a collection of political memorabilia that illustrates how the votes of Civil War veterans were courted by the presidential campaign of 1884.

Logan was the vice-presidential nominee for the Republican Party. These items are new to the exhibit.

The museum also will host about 10 history fair exhibits from the Cobden Junior High School 8th grade class.

Some of the topics featured in the award-winning projects include the Illinois Central Railroad; King Neptune, the World War II Pig, the Illinois fur trade, the Herrin Massacre and the evolution of farm workers at Rendleman Orchards near Alto Pass.

Other temporary exhibits include “What Is It?” The exhibit features six unique items that are surprising in their use.

Also featured are artifacts related to Winstead Davie, the founder of Anna, that include rare ledger books and an 1830 coverlet.

The museum features regular displays on Native American artifacts, Anna Pottery, pioneer tools and farming history.

The museum’s hours are Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The phone number is 893-2865.