Union County Museum open during Peach Festival

The Union County Museum and its resale shop located on South Appleknocker Street in downtown Cobden are scheduled to be open on Friday and Saturday during the Peach Festival. Hours are planned from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

The museum plans to present a display about the early history of Union County. The county is celebrating its bicentennial in 2018.

Exhibits include copies of the 1818 Union County census, 1819 Jonesboro Township poll book, plat maps and other historical documents.

The museum will also have on display history fair projects from the Cobden school’s 8th grade students.

“Cobden at Night” exhibit

The Union County Historical and Genealogy Society plans to present a special exhibit titled “Cobden At Night.”

The display will feature a group of photos by retired Southern Illinois University Carbondale professor Charles Swedlund of scenes he photographed in 1975 after the setting of the sun in Cobden.

The exhibit will be at the society’s resource and cultural center at 103 N. Appleknocker (the former Cobden medical clinic).

Hours for the exhibit are scheduled to be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.