Union County Museum planning extended hours during Cobden Peach Festival

The Union County Museum plans to have extended hours during the upcoming Cobden Peach Festival.

The museum is scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12, which are the days the Peach Festival is scheduled.

The museum is located on South Appleknocker Street in downtown Cobden.

The museum will have a photo exhibit of Chicago and Eastern Illinois Railroad depots from the 1930s, including Buncombe, Fayville, Thebes, Goreville and more.

Items from the Foreman Drugstore of Cobden will also be featured. Al Foreman sold the family drugstore to Halley and Wilma Nebughr of Carbondale in 1946.

A commercial flour sifter from the Cobden Steam Bakery will be on display. A.H. Joram was the proprietor.

The Shop for the Benefit of the Museum is scheduled to be open featuring a variety of newly stocked merchandise such as fall decorations, glassware, and collectibles.

After the Peach Festival the museum’s normal hours are scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.