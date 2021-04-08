Union County Museum planning extended hours during Peach Festival

The Union County Museum located in downtown Cobden on South Appleknocker Street plans to have extended hours during the Cobden Peach Festival.

Museum hours are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6-7, which are the dates of the Peach Festival.

The community celebration of the peach harvest is sponsored each year by the Cobden Lions Club.

The museum is currently selling copies of “Blooms by the Bushel.”

The booklet chronicles the planting, growing, picking and shipping of daffodils and other flowers during the peak production years from about 1930 through the 1960s.

Stories about 23 growers, along with their families’ stories, from throughout the county, including three current farms, are featured in the 55 page booklet.

A mini “Can” Dillow (1894-1969) display is also on exhibit. Dillow and her husband, Russell, of Dongola were among the major daffodil growers in the county.

The museum features exhibits about Anna Pottery, Native American artifacts and local history.

The Shop by the Museum also is scheduled to be in operation and will feature recently stocked items.

The shop offers collectibles, glassware, fall merchandise and a variety of other decorative items.

Proceeds from the shop go toward the operation of the museum.

After the Peach Festival the museum’s normal hours are Saturday and Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.