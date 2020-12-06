Union County Museum, Shop in Cobden reopen

The Union County Museum and the Museum’s Shop have reopened after being temporarily closed. The museum and shop are located in downtown Cobden.

Regular hours are scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays; and on Friday afternoons by chance.

Due to recent events, visitors will be required to wear masks and to practice social distancing when they come to the museum and the shop.

“Your cooperation during these difficult times will be appreciated,” the museum noted in a news release which announced plans for the reopening.

The museum has two special exhibits that are on display.

One of the exhibits features the Producer’s Dairy of Anna. The dairy was a long-time business operated by the Brown family.

The other exhibit is about the life of Mary Logan. Mrs. Logan was the wife of John A. Logan of Murphysboro. He was a Civil War hero, Illinois politician and vice-presidential candidate in 1884.

Mrs. Logan was instrumental in promoting her husband’s career and legacy.

She had an active career in her own right and the exhibit is an homage to her life.

The museum also is offering two new publications.

The society has reprinted “Around Town with Jane Brown, A Street Guide to Historic Anna, Illinois.”

The booklet was originally published in 2004 and has a variety of photos.

The other book is titled “Stained with Blood and Tears: Lynchings, Murder and Mob Violence in Cairo, Illinois 1909-1910” by John A. Beadles.