Union County now has new employee handbook

A new employee handbook was on the agenda at last week’s regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners.

The meeting was Friday morning, June 11, at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

A new county employment manual was drafted by Angela Knupp, who is the county’s human resources director. The county has not had such a document until now.

Knupp explained that the “county employment manual is a communication tool concerning county policies.”

Knupp said that it is important to have standardization and to provide requirements related to legal notices.

“The manual outlines the expectations and values for employees, as well as the employer.

“All employees will receive a copy of the manual once it has been printed. The manual will also be available on the county website for employees.”

Union County has 84 full-time employees. The county has 28 part-time employees.

County board chairman Max Miller said that the manual was “something we have needed for a long time.”

In other business at Friday morning’s meeting, community member Ron Garner voiced concerns about the condition of some of the older cemeteries in the county.

Garner asked county officials to consider looking into ways to work on upkeep of the cemeteries.

Garner also voiced concerns about trash along county roads.

County board chairman Miller said that Garner had shared good ideas about both matters. Miller said the board would take Garner’s concerns under consideration.