Union County offers lots to see, do throughout year

Union County offers a lot to see and do, not only during ColorFest, but throughout the year.

Even if you’ve lived in Union County for a while, these sites are some of the sites which are worth a visit any time:

Alto Pass Park, Trail: Downtown Alto Pass is home to a park and pavilion. A trail along the bluffs is located nearby.

Anna City Park, Anna: The park serves as the home of the annual Union County Fair.

The park is the home of an expanding number of special events, including Pumpkin Town and special displays during the Christmas holiday season.

The City of Anna, which maintains the park, continues to make major improvements at the site.

The park is now home to a disc golf course. Numerous trees are being planted.

Bald Knob Mountain, Cross of Peace: Located near Alto Pass, Bald Knob is 1,030 feet above sea level. Bald Knob is the third highest point in Illinois.

The site is home to the landmark Cross of Peace. The cross is located atop the mountain.

Camp Ground Church: The church is located east of Anna near Interstate 57 and just north of state Route 146.

The church is located on the site of one of the campgrounds used by the Cherokee on the forced Trail of Tears trek in 1838-1839.

Cobden Community and Downtown Parks, Cobden: The Union County village is the home of two parks, which offer a variety of recreational opportunities.

The Cobden Community Park offers a disc golf course, a walking trail, playground equipment and a pavilion.

A park in the downtown Cobden area has a basketball court and playground equipment.

Giant City State Park: The park, located near Makanda, boasts remarkable sandstone cliffs and formations.

Giant City Lodge, located in Union County, is a popular attraction at the park.

Jonesboro Cemetery: A trip through the cemetery is like a trip through the history of Union County.

Many of Union County’s earliest and most prominent settlers are buried in the cemetery.

Kaolin: This site on the Shawnee National Forest is located off of Kaolin Road, between Cobden and Illinois Route 127.

Kaolin clay was mined at the site and was used by the famous Anna Pottery.

King Neptune Monument: The monument honors a famed War Bond pig from World War II years. The monument is located along Illinois Route 146, just east of Interstate 57.

Kornthal Church: The historic church is located south of Jonesboro, just off Illinois Route 127.

The church, which has been the focus of extensive renovation work in recent years, features architecture from the mid-1800s and recalls the area’s German heritage.

LaRue-Pine Hills: This ecological area is located near Wolf Lake in western Union County. LaRue-Pine Hills is one of the nation’s top natural landmarks.

Lincoln Memorial Picnic Grounds, Lincoln-Douglas Debate Site: The site is located at the Lincoln Memorial Picnic Grounds in Jonesboro.

The debate site features lifesize statues of Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas. A monument commemorating the historic Lincoln-Douglas debate in 1858 is located at the picnic grounds.

In 1994, a nationally televised reenactment of the debate was held at the site and aired by C-SPAN.

The site hosted a Lincoln-Douglas debate sesquicentennial celebration in 2008.

The picnic grounds at one time were the home of an agricultural fair.

PAST Heritage House Museum: The 1847 home, maintained by the PAST organization of Union County, is located at 102 S. Main St. in Jonesboro. Heritage House features a wide range of exhibits which highlight local history and families.

St. Anne’s Church: This landmark church is located along South Main Street in Anna, near Stinson Memorial Library.

St. Anne’s church is nestled in the middle of a long block of turn-of-the-century homes. The church’s cornerstone is dated 1886.

St. John’s Lutheran Church: The church is located on the road from Mill Creek to Dongola. The church was organized in 1816. An adjacent cemetery has burials dating from the early 1800s.

Shawnee National Forest: More than 30,000 acres of this Southern Illinois forest are located in Union County.

Stinson Memorial Library, Anna: The library is an architectural gem designed by architect Walter Burley Griffin. He designed Australia’s first capital city.

Trail of Tears State Forest: The forest is located west of Jonesboro off Illinois Route 127.

Picnic shelters and the beauty of the forest attract visitors year around.

Union County Museum: This is a must stop for anybody visiting Union County. The museum is located in the heart of downtown Cobden and is operated by the Union County Historical and Genealogy Society.

The museum, located in a renovated historic building, houses a wealth of local history and often hosts special exhibits and events.

Union County State Fish and Wildlife Area: The state-operated conservation area, located near Ware, is home to a wide variety of wildlife. Migratory waterfowl winter at the site.

Shawnee Hills Wine Trail: The trail highlights wineries in Union County and the surrounding area.

The Union County area has gained attention for the award-winning wines which are produced in the region.