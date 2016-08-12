Home / News / Union County officials take office
From left are Union County Coroner Phil Hileman, Union County Commissioner Dale Foster, Union County Commissioner Dale Russell, Judge Boie, Union County Circuit Clerk Tiffany Busby and Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds.

Union County officials take office

Thu, 12/08/2016 - 9:49am admin

Union County officials who were elected, or reelected, in November took their oaths of office Thursday morning, Dec. 1.

The oaths were administered during a ceremony held in a courtroom at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro. A large crowd was on hand for the event.

The oaths were administered by Union County Presiding Judge Mark M. Boie.

Union County Coroner Phil Hileman, Union County Commissioner Dale Foster, Union County Commissioner Dale Russell, Union County Circuit Clerk Tiffany Busby and Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds were all sworn in.

