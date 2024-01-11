Union County polling places set for Election Day
Polling places are set for the 2024 general election in Union County. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
The polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Union County polling places follow, by precinct:
Anna 1 and 2: Main Street Center, 400 S. Main St., Anna.
Anna 3 and 4: Anna City Hall community room, 103 Market St., Anna.
Anna 5 and 6: Nazarene Church, 100 Kirk St., Anna.
Anna 7: Jo-Co Pools, 1009 Enterprise Dr., Anna.
Jonesboro 1 and 2: First Baptist Church, 201 W. Walnut St., Jonesboro.
Jonesboro 3: Jonesboro Fire Station, 102 W. Market St., Jonesboro.
Cobden 1 and 2: First Baptist Church, 200 S. Walker St., Cobden.
Dongola 1 and 2: Community center, 105 Oak St., Dongola.
Alto Pass: New Alto Pass civic center, 19 Elm St., Alto Pass.
Mill Creek: Mill Creek Baptist Church, 8525 State Route 127 South, Mill Creek.
Balcom: Big Creek Baptist Church, 485 Big Creek Church Rd., south of Anna.
Lick Creek: Lick Creek School, 7355 Lick Creek Rd., Buncombe.
Stokes: Camp Ground Church, 50 Tunnel Ln., east of Anna.
Union: Wolf Lake community center, 4720 State Route 3 North, Wolf Lake.