Union County Proclamation Day ceremony set in Jonesboro

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

As the number of unreported child abuse cases continues to rise in Illinois as a result of COVID-19, child abuse awareness advocates in Union County are encouraging people to get involved in awareness and prevention activities this April, starting with the county’s annual proclamation day.

On Thursday, March 31, at 9 a.m., child abuse prevention advocates from public and private agencies plan to come together for the 12th annual Union County Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation Day at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

Representatives from Redeploy Illinois and members of the Southern Seven Child Abuse Prevention, CAP, Coalition invite all residents of local and surrounding communities to join them at the event in Jonesboro.

Proclamation Day is the annual kick-off to Child Abuse Prevention Month giving residents an opportunity to learn more about child abuse in the county and to show their support to end the abuse.

“Everyone has a role to play in preventing child abuse whether it involves mentoring a child or parent, advocating or donating to a child serving organization,” said Becky Pearce, the First Circuit Redeploy Illinois program’s director. “Together we can make great childhoods happen.”

Speakers at the event will include a local child abuse survivor, representatives from Prevent Child Abuse Illinois and the Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network, as well as Union County Board of Commissioners chairman Max Miller, who is scheduled to read the Child Abuse Prevention Month proclamation.

After the event, guests will be invited to sign the proclamation and then hang a blue ribbon on the designated blue ribbon trees in front of the courthouse.

Both blue ribbons and pinwheels are nationally recognized symbols of child abuse prevention.

The blue ribbon serves as a reminder of the hidden bruises and scars of abused children.

The pinwheel symbolizes hope and the promise that every child deserves to be raised in a healthy, safe and nurturing environment.

Reporting suspected child abuse is a confidential act.

Cases of suspected abuse involving a child who has been harmed, or may be at risk of being harmed by abuse or neglect, can be reported by calling the 24-hour Child Abuse Hotline at 800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873).

More information about Union County Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation Day is available by contacting Becky Pearce at 618-697-3355 or by visiting the Union County Child Abuse Prevention Planning Committee on Facebook.