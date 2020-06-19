Union County public libraries receive grants

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded $15.4 million in Fiscal Year 2020 Illinois Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grants to 638 public libraries statewide serving almost 12 million patrons.

Libraries in Union County are among those receiving per capita grant funds.

Stinson Memorial Public Library District received $17,585. Stinson’s main library is in Anna. The Dongola Public Library District received $2,383.75. Jonesboro Public Library received $2,276.25.

“Due to resource disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, our public libraries have never been more important and these funds will help them continue to serve the public with valuable resources,” White said in a news release.

“Libraries have remained committed by providing drive-up WiFi access, significantly increasing the use of eBook collections and implementing curbside services.

“I am extremely proud of the outstanding service Illinois’ public libraries provide to residents.

“I truly believe libraries are cornerstones of our communities and I am pleased to provide funding to help them serve the public, especially during this time.”

Some of the services public libraries provide with the grant money include:

Expanding WiFi access to include drive-up accessibility. Access to curbside services.

Large print material for patrons. Books, magazines, newspapers, CDs and DVDs.

Audiobooks and eBooks. Home visit book delivery service. New computers, iPads and printers.

Per capita grant funding is authorized under Illinois library law for public libraries.