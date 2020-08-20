Union County remains at warning level for coronavirus disease

Union County remained at a warning level for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as of Friday, Aug. 14.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, on Friday reported that 14 counties in the state are considered to be at a warning level for novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

As of Friday, 14 Illinois counties were reported at a warning level, including Union, Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Jefferson, Kane, LaSalle, Moultrie, Perry and Will.

These counties saw cases or outbreaks associated with weddings, businesses, birthday parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, bars, sports camps and spread among members of the same household.

Public health officials are seeing people in some communities are not wearing masks, or if they are, they are being worn incorrectly.

c

The department also said in a news release that “inconsistent messaging from local elected leaders are contributing to ongoing transmission in some communities where there is little public concern for consequences or enforcement of social distancing, banning large gatherings, or quarantine/isolation orders.

Several counties were taking swift action and implementing mitigation measures to help slow spread of the virus.

Examples include increasing the availability in testing in their community and working with local businesses to educate and spot check mask wearing and guideline adherence.