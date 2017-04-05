Home / News / Union County road closure

Union County road closure

Thu, 05/04/2017 - 5:25pm admin

The Illinois Department of Transportation alerted motorists to an upcoming road closure of Illinois Route 127 in Union County.

Beginning Saturday, May 13, at 7 a.m., the route will be closed at a location 7.5 miles north of Illinois Route 146 near the Village of Alto Pass. The closure is necessary to facilitate the repair of the roadway. 

The road is expected to be open by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

Motorists should use the marked detour or seek an alternate route.

Message boards and signs will be in place to alert traffic of the closure.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here