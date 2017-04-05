Union County road closure

The Illinois Department of Transportation alerted motorists to an upcoming road closure of Illinois Route 127 in Union County.

Beginning Saturday, May 13, at 7 a.m., the route will be closed at a location 7.5 miles north of Illinois Route 146 near the Village of Alto Pass. The closure is necessary to facilitate the repair of the roadway.

The road is expected to be open by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

Motorists should use the marked detour or seek an alternate route.

Message boards and signs will be in place to alert traffic of the closure.