Union County school board elections planned in April 2017

School board elections are slated in April 2017 in Union County.

The filing period for school board elections began Dec. 12 and continues through Dec. 19. Nominating petitions are filed at the Union County clerk’s office in Jonesboro.

Elections are scheduled in each of the county’s seven school districts. Following is a list of school board members in Union County whose terms are expiring, along with the remaining board members.

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School District 81

Terms expiring: Doug Edwards, Jon Housman and Tim McGrath.

Terms not expiring: John Hughey, Brian Reach, Dee Blakely and Lisa Boget.

Anna School District No. 37

Terms expiring: Dale Foster, Pam Needling and Elaine Ray.

Terms not expiring: Grant Capel, Craig Dillman, Dave Sullivan and Tina Waller.

Cobden Unit School District No. 17

Terms expiring: Jeanne Brumleve, Kim Howell, Debra Penrod and Carroll Walker.

Terms not expiring: Gerald Britt, Tracie Moore and Lisa Tomazzoli.

Dongola Unit School District No. 66

Terms expiring: John Snell, Mary Gibson, Cheri Wright and Dana Eddleman.

Terms not expiring: Phil Miller, Wayne Brown and Mark Eddleman.

Jonesboro School District No. 43

Terms expiring: Don Choate, Keith Ellis and David Wilkins.

Terms not expiring: Angie Bowen, R.W. McAlister, Tammy Smith and Jason Hill.

Lick Creek Community Consolidated School District No. 16

Terms expiring: Clay Mitchell, Dawn Turner and Thomas Corbit.

Terms not expiring: Greg George, Blayne Holshouser, Allen Plott and Aaron Stover.

Shawnee School District No. 84

Terms expiring: LaRae Verble-Whitaker, Tim Qualls, Melissa Criddle and Mitchel McLane.

Terms not expiring: Angie McMahan, Tyler Davis and Trenton Colyer.