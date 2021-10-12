Union County Sheriff’s Office conducting special projects for holiday season

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is conducting several special projects to help those in need during the holiday season.

Food Drive

The sheriff’s office is conducting a holiday season food drive.

The drive started Nov. 15 and continues through Dec. 15.

All donations will go to the Shawnee Development Council’s food pantry in Anna.

Donations of nonperishable food items are appreciated.

Donations are being accepted in the lobby at the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is located at the Union County Courthouse at 309 W. Market St. in Jonesboro.

Stuff the Sheriff’s Truck

In conjunction with welcoming donations of items at the sheriff’s office, a Stuff the Sheriff’s Truck food drive is planned Saturday, Dec. 11.

Community members can bring nonperishable food items to the Walmart store in Anna from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and help to stuff the truck.

All of the items which are collected also will go to the Shawnee Development Council’s food pantry in Anna.

Shop with a Deputy

During the evenings of Dec. 14 and Dec. 16, the sheriff’s office plans to sponsor a holiday season Shop with a Deputy event for children from Lick Creek and Dongola.

Children will be treated to dinner at McDonald’s in Anna. The children then will go Christmas shopping at Walmart in Anna with a deputy.