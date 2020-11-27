Home / Home

Union County Sheriff’s Office food drive underway

Fri, 11/27/2020 - 1:50pm admin

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring a food drive through Dec. 16. The drive began earlier in November. 

Donations of non-perishable food items are welcomed.  All donations will go to the Shawnee Development Council’s Union County food pantry. 

The sheriff’s office reported on social media that the first load of food had been delivered to Shawnee Development Council in mid-November.

Donations can be dropped off in the lobby at the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 309 W. Market St., room 4, in Jonesboro.

 

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
3 + 7 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here