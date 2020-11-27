Union County Sheriff’s Office food drive underway

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring a food drive through Dec. 16. The drive began earlier in November.

Donations of non-perishable food items are welcomed. All donations will go to the Shawnee Development Council’s Union County food pantry.

The sheriff’s office reported on social media that the first load of food had been delivered to Shawnee Development Council in mid-November.

Donations can be dropped off in the lobby at the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 309 W. Market St., room 4, in Jonesboro.