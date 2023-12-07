Union County Sheriff in search of suspect in weapon, battery crimes

Union County Sheriff David Wilkins released the following information in a press release and on social media on Wednesday, July 12.

Joseph K. Kelley of Union County is wanted for discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated battery. Kelley is 35 years old, 5'06”, 155 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be living in the Jonesboro area.

If you see this subject, please don’t approach him as he is considered armed and/or dangerous. Contact your local law enforcement agency or Union County Sheriff’s Office at 618-833-5500 and provide the most details about him and his whereabouts as possible.