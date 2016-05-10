Home / News / Union County Sherrif's Office searching for wanted person
The sheriff’s office is looking for Jeremy McCormick, who is described as a white male, 36 years of age, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Union County Sherrif's Office searching for wanted person

Wed, 10/05/2016 - 5:04pm admin

The Union County Sheriff’s Office in Jonesboro is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted person. The sheriff’s office is looking for Jeremy McCormick, who is described as a white male, 36 years of age, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. 

McCormick is wanted on seven counts of aggravate criminal sexual abuse. If you have any information on Jeremy McCormick, please contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 618-833-5500 or your local police department.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here