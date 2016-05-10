Union County Sherrif's Office searching for wanted person

The Union County Sheriff’s Office in Jonesboro is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted person. The sheriff’s office is looking for Jeremy McCormick, who is described as a white male, 36 years of age, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

McCormick is wanted on seven counts of aggravate criminal sexual abuse. If you have any information on Jeremy McCormick, please contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 618-833-5500 or your local police department.