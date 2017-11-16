Union County State’s Attorney Edmonds announces candidacy for judicial post

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds on Nov. 8 announced his candidacy for judge in the November 2018 election.

Edmonds seeks to serve as at-large judge in the First Judicial Circuit covering Alexander, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson counties.

The judicial vacancy is created by the retirement of the Honorable Judge Mark H. Clarke at the end of his term in December 2018.

“Judge Clarke has served the people of Southern Illinois with honor and distinction” Edmonds stated in a press release announcing his campaign.

“He is a tremendous example of what a judge should be and he will be greatly missed.

I have been very fortunate to serve the public as state’s attorney and it would be an honor to continue that service as a judge.

“As a prosecutor I see every day the impact the courts have on the lives of Southern Illinoisans and I am committed to serving impartially and independently.

“I will work every day to ensure that the public has confidence in our courts.”

As state’s attorney, Edmonds has handled thousands of criminal and civil cases, worked to expand services to crime victims and advocated for reforms to the juvenile justice system.

Edmonds serves on the Board of Governors of the State’s Attorney’s Appellate Prosecutor, a position to which he was elected by a vote of state’s attorneys from the southern 37 counties of Illinois.

He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Southern Illinois Child Death Investigation Task Force and serves as state co-chair of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids Illinois, a bipartisan group of prosecutors, sheriffs and police chiefs advocating for investments in youth to prevent crime.

A fifth-generation Union County native, Edmonds is serving his third term as Union County state’s attorney.

He is a graduate of Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Vanderbilt University Law School.

Edmonds resides in Anna with his wife and two children.