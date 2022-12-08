Union County stays at high community level for COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, on Friday, Aug. 5, reported 30,762 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 deaths since July 29.

According to the CDC, 59 counties were rated at high community level for COVID-19.

Union County remained at a high community level. Jackson, Williamson, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski, Alexander, Pope and Hardin counties all were at a high community level.

Union, Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope and Pulaski counties all are served by the Southern 7 Health Department.

Southern 7 Health Department community outreach coordinator Shawnna Rhine said in a news release that the high community level impacts each of the hospitals in the region it serves.

“Vaccinate if you are able,” Rhine advised. “Use caution when in public and isolate, then contact your doctor for medical attention if you feel sick to see if you are eligible for therapeutics.”

IDPH reported that an additional 34 counties in Illinois were rated at medium community level.

IDPH was reporting a total of 3,594,415 cases, including 34,416 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, Aug. 4, 1,413 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 140 patients were in the ICU and 51 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

IDPH director Sameer Vohra urged parents and guardians to take the steps necessary to get children vaccinated, especially small children under 5 for whom COVID-19 vaccines were recommended by the CDC.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76 pecent had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69 percent of Illinois’ total population was fully vaccinated and more than 54 percent of the vaccinated population had received an initial booster, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All data are provisional and are subject to change.