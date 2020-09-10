Union County student awarded UIS scholarship

A student from Union County is one of 16 newly-admitted University of Illinois Springfield, UIS, freshmen who have been awarded $125,000 combined in scholarships from the University of Illinois System’s President’s Award Program.

The individual scholarship amounts range from $5,000 to $10,000 per student.

Bryn Keller, an English major from Anna, is one of the students to receive a scholarship.

The President’s Award Program aims to enroll highly capable students who have been admitted to one of the U of I campuses and are members of historically underrepresented groups and groups that have been less likely to enroll at the university.

The broad goal of the program is to ensure and enrich the diversity of the student body.

The University of Illinois believes that a diverse student body enhances the quality of education for all students.

High achieving newly-admitted freshmen from several underrepresented groups are considered for the scholarship.

To be eligible for consideration, students must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents, be Illinois residents and have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement while graduating from an Illinois high school.

In addition, students must have an ACT composite score of 25 or higher or a combined verbal and quantitative SAT score of 1220 or higher.

A limited number of students with lower ACT or SAT scores may also be considered depending on their overall record of academic achievement.

Students from any of the following underrepresented groups at the University of Illinois are eligible for consideration for the PAP award:

Students who are members of one of the underrepresented racial/ethnic groups at the University of Illinois (African American, Latino or Native American; Latino is based on origins from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba, or Central or South America).

Students from underrepresented Illinois counties, with underrepresented defined as counties sending an average of two or fewer students per academic year to the University of Illinois in the past five-year period.

High achieving dependent students whose families are at or below the poverty level and are not expected to contribute to the cost of their education, as verified through FAFSA and financial aid application processes.