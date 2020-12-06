Union County students among SIU scholarship recipients

The SIU Alumni Association has announced 22 students who will receive financial assistance through the 2020-2021 academic year to attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Students from the Southern Illinois area are among those who are receiving scholarships. Two of the students are from Union County.

The list of scholarship recipients, by their hometowns, scholarship and amount, includes:

Anna: Lilian Yana, Union County Chapter Scholarship, $1,000.

Cobden: Santiago Carmona, Union County Chapter Scholarship, $1,000.

Each of the students are accepted and committed to attend SIU Carbondale for the fall 2020 semester, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 17.

The financial aid comes by way of two Legacy Scholarships, as well as an assortment of regional-based awards managed by the association’s geographic-based chapters.

Fund-raising occurs year-round for each of these funds, but a significant portion of the money comes from dues paid by SIU Alumni Association life members.

Students receive scholarships based on both merit and financial need criteria specific to each scholarship. The organization administers the scholarship funds.