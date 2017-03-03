Union County students earn honors at WYSE competition

Shawnee Community College near Ullin hosted the annual Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering, WYSE, Academic Challenge on Feb. 9.

Eleven of the 12 high schools in the college’s district competed at the event.

Participating high schools were separated into two divisions based on their enrollment.

Division 300 included Century Unit School District No. 100, Goreville Community Unit No. 1, Joppa High School, Dongola Unit District No. 66, Cobden High School, Cairo High School, Shawnee High School at Wolf Lake and Meridian Unit High School in Mounds.

Division 700 included Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, Vienna High School and Massac County High School.

Students from the high schools each took two tests in the subject areas of biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering graphics, English, math and physics.

The school teams that place first, second or third in Division 300 and first or second in Division 700 advance to the WYSE sectional competition, which is scheduled March 15 at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Individuals who received a first or second place medallion can advance to the WYSE sectional event, regardless of whether their team placed in the top rankings for their division.

Results from the WYSE Academic Challenge tallied by Union County schools follow, by division:

Division 300

Cobden High School students placed second, with a total score of 457.9 points in the Division 300 schools.

Individual students taking home medallions included:

Amanda Smith, first place in chemistry.

Robert Phillippe, first place in computer science.

Katherine Mason, third place in English.

Megan Rhodes, second place in math.

Jamison Cowart, third place in math.

The entire Cobden High School WYSE team will be advancing to sectional competition.

Individuals taking home medallions were:

Hailey O'Dea, Dongola Unit District 66, second place in math.

Evan Golliher, Shawnee High School, third place in math.

McKenzy Rowan, Dongola Unit District 66, third place in math.

Megan Theis, Dongola Unit District 66, third place in math.

Division 700

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School students placed third with a total of 449.2 points in the Division 700 schools.

Individuals taking home medallions included:

Elle Basler, third place in biology.

Hunter Miller, first place in chemistry, second place in math.

Colton Goins, first place in English.

Audrey Haar, third place in math.

Kenzie Boget, third place in math.

Trenton Newberry, second place in physics.

Clair Boget, third place in physics.

WYSE competition coordinator Sheryl Ribbing, speaking on behalf of Shawnee Community College, said, "I am proud to have given these excellent students an opportunity to compete and receive recognition for their academic excellence as they represent the best and brightest students from our district high schools.”