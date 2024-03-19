Union County voters cast ballots in primary election
Union County voters cast ballots in the 2024 primary election on Tuesday, March 19.
Results tallied at the Union County clerk's office in Jonesboro showed that a total of 2,971 out of 11,574 registered voters cast their ballots on Tuesday.
Voters who went to the polls selected candidates in the Democratic and Republican party primaries.
Here's a look at results from Tuesday's voting in Union County:
Republican Party
For president of the United States: Ryan L. Binkley 10, Ron DeSantis 35, Nikki Haley 190, Donald Trump 2,057, Chris Christie 32.
For representative in Congress, 12th Congressional District: Darren Bailey 593, Mike Bost 1,750.
For representative the Illinois General Assembly , 118th Representative District: Paul Jacobs 2,101.
For Union County circuit clerk: Keri E. Clark 2,033.
For Union County State's Attorney: Tyler E. Tripp 1,627, Hillary B. Hines-Holl 650.
For Union County coroner: John Shaffer 2,102.
For Union County commissioner seat A: Kent L. Pitts 2,026.
For Union County commissioner seat D: Garry C. Dahmer 1,075, Max Miller 1,170.
Democratic Party
For President of the United States: Joseph R. Biden Jr. 500, Dean Phillips 19, Marianne Williamson 31, Frank "Frankie" Lozada 12.
For representative in Congress, 12th Congressional District: Preston Gabriel Nelson 202, Brian Roberts 325. NOTE: With 129 mail-in ballots for the Democratic primary still not received, this race is still too close to call until 14 days after the election.