Union County voters go to polls Tuesday

Tuesday, Nov. 8, was Election Day. A total of 8,716 votes were cast in Union County. The county has 12,685 registed voters.

Here's a look at unofficial election results from Union County, as tallied at the Union County clerk's office in Jonesboro:

For Union County Circuit Clerk

Democrat: Tiffany Busby: 6,760.

Republican: No candidate.

For Union County State's Attorney

Democrat: Tyler R. Edmonds: 6,777.

Republican: No candidate.

For Union County Coroner

Democrat: Phil Hileman: 7,132.

Republican: No candidate.

For Union County Commissioner, Seat E, six-year term

Democrat: Dale Foster: 4,347.

Republican: Stevie Guined: 3,965.

For Union County Commissioner, Seat C, six-year term

Democrat: Cary Quick Jr.: 3,526.

Republican: Dale Russell: 4,614.

For President and Vice President

Democratic Party: Hillary Rodham Clinton for president, Timothy Michael Kaine for vice president: 2,389.

Republican Party: Donald J. Trump for president, Michael R. Pence for vice president: 5,780.

Green Party: Jill Stein for president, Ajamu Baraka for vice president: 126.

Libertarian Party: Gary Johnson for president, Bill Weld for vice president: 219.

For United States Senator

Democrat: Tammy Duckworth: 3,828.

Republican: Mark Steven Kirk: 4,222.

Green: Scott Summers: 185.

Libertarian: Kenton McMillen: 175.

For Comptroller, to serve an unexpired two-year term

Democrat: Susana Mendoza: 2,927.

Republican: Leslie Geissler Munger: 4,846.

Green: Tim Curtin: 249.

Libertarian: Claire Ball: 181.

For Representative in Congress, 12th Congressional District

Democrat: Charles "C.J." Baricevic: 2,121.

Republican: Michael Bost: 6,004.

Green: Paula Bradshaw: 364.

For State Senator, 58th Legislative District

Democrat: Sheila Simon: 2,235.

Republican: Paul Schimpf: 3,240.

For State Senator, 59th Legislative District

Democrat: Gary Forby: 1,252.

Republican: Dale Fowler: 1,658.

For Representative in the General Assembly, 115th District

Democrat: Marsha Griffin: 3,071.

Republican: Terri Bryant: 2,439.

For Representative in the General Assembly, 118th District

Democrat: Brandon W. Phelps: 1,498.

Republican: Jason V. Kasiar: 1,389.

For Judge of the Appellate Court, Fifth Judicial Circuit, to fill the vacancy of the Hon. Bruce D. Stewart

Democrat: Brad K. Bleyer: 3,750.

Republican: John B. Barberis Jr.: 4,183.

For Judge of the Appellate Court, Fifth Judicial Circuit, to fill the vacancy of the Hon. James M. Wexstten

Democrat: Jo Beth Weber: 3,700.

Republican: James R. "Randy" Moore: 4,361.

Proposed Amendment to the 1970 Illinois Constitution

For the proposed addition of Section 11 to Article IX of the Illinois Constitution. Yes: 5,827. No: 1,780.