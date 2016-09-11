Union County voters go to polls Tuesday
Tuesday, Nov. 8, was Election Day. A total of 8,716 votes were cast in Union County. The county has 12,685 registed voters.
Here's a look at unofficial election results from Union County, as tallied at the Union County clerk's office in Jonesboro:
For Union County Circuit Clerk
Democrat: Tiffany Busby: 6,760.
Republican: No candidate.
For Union County State's Attorney
Democrat: Tyler R. Edmonds: 6,777.
Republican: No candidate.
For Union County Coroner
Democrat: Phil Hileman: 7,132.
Republican: No candidate.
For Union County Commissioner, Seat E, six-year term
Democrat: Dale Foster: 4,347.
Republican: Stevie Guined: 3,965.
For Union County Commissioner, Seat C, six-year term
Democrat: Cary Quick Jr.: 3,526.
Republican: Dale Russell: 4,614.
For President and Vice President
Democratic Party: Hillary Rodham Clinton for president, Timothy Michael Kaine for vice president: 2,389.
Republican Party: Donald J. Trump for president, Michael R. Pence for vice president: 5,780.
Green Party: Jill Stein for president, Ajamu Baraka for vice president: 126.
Libertarian Party: Gary Johnson for president, Bill Weld for vice president: 219.
For United States Senator
Democrat: Tammy Duckworth: 3,828.
Republican: Mark Steven Kirk: 4,222.
Green: Scott Summers: 185.
Libertarian: Kenton McMillen: 175.
For Comptroller, to serve an unexpired two-year term
Democrat: Susana Mendoza: 2,927.
Republican: Leslie Geissler Munger: 4,846.
Green: Tim Curtin: 249.
Libertarian: Claire Ball: 181.
For Representative in Congress, 12th Congressional District
Democrat: Charles "C.J." Baricevic: 2,121.
Republican: Michael Bost: 6,004.
Green: Paula Bradshaw: 364.
For State Senator, 58th Legislative District
Democrat: Sheila Simon: 2,235.
Republican: Paul Schimpf: 3,240.
For State Senator, 59th Legislative District
Democrat: Gary Forby: 1,252.
Republican: Dale Fowler: 1,658.
For Representative in the General Assembly, 115th District
Democrat: Marsha Griffin: 3,071.
Republican: Terri Bryant: 2,439.
For Representative in the General Assembly, 118th District
Democrat: Brandon W. Phelps: 1,498.
Republican: Jason V. Kasiar: 1,389.
For Judge of the Appellate Court, Fifth Judicial Circuit, to fill the vacancy of the Hon. Bruce D. Stewart
Democrat: Brad K. Bleyer: 3,750.
Republican: John B. Barberis Jr.: 4,183.
For Judge of the Appellate Court, Fifth Judicial Circuit, to fill the vacancy of the Hon. James M. Wexstten
Democrat: Jo Beth Weber: 3,700.
Republican: James R. "Randy" Moore: 4,361.
Proposed Amendment to the 1970 Illinois Constitution
For the proposed addition of Section 11 to Article IX of the Illinois Constitution. Yes: 5,827. No: 1,780.