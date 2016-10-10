Union County will implement furbearers trapping program

Union County State Fish and Wildlife Area will implement a limited furbearer trapping program for the 2016-2017 season.

Two trappers with a site permit and each trapper’s designated assistant (optional) will be allowed for each month during the season.

Selection of trappers will be made with random draw by the district wildlife biologist. Trappers need not be present for the draw.

To register for the drawing, contact the Union County SFWA site office at 618-833-5175 or the district wildlife biologist at 618-713-1322 to provide a name and phone number by 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24.

Trappers should also provide the same information for any assistant and indicate a first, second and third month of choice.

Prior to opening day of the 2016 trapping season, both trapper and assistant must have a valid trapping license and habitat stamp to participate in this program.

Those individuals drawn will be notified by phone during the first week of November and must obtain a map, site trapping permit, and specific instructions prior to the opening of furbearers trapping season on Nov. 10.