Union County Women in Business to host candidates event at A-JCHS

Union County Women in Business plans to host a meet the county candidates event Monday evening, March 5, at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

The event is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the school.

The event is designed to give local voters a chance to meet candidates who are running for office in the March 20 primary election in Union County.

Union County Women in Business president encourages the community to be a part of the event.

“As a county, we have a longstanding history to be proud of. We are a community in which businesses have thrived, our students have had schools to attend to provide them with quality educations, and we have exhibited strong values,” Wood shared in a letter about the event.

“Like many of you, I am proud to call Union County home.

“For so many of us, the community is rooted deep in who we are. We work hard because we watched our grandparents work the land and provide for our families.

“We are honest because we witnessed small town businessmen and businesswomen stay true to their word.

“We love our forests, trails, and fields because we have experienced winter turn to spring, and we’ve seen the harvests of fall. We are strong because we have seen businesses forced to close and our families so deeply impacted by an ever changing economy.

“Above all, we are resilient because we know we are a special community that will continue to thrive no matter the circumstance.

“In the past few years, we have watched in anticipation as our downtown has been revived, and new businesses have entered our community.

“We have rallied around our students as we’ve seen accomplishments both in the classroom and on the field.

“Passionate leaders have arisen in our community, and the promise of growth and accomplishment is running strong.

“On behalf of Union County Women in Business, I have a request of each of you.

“On Monday, March 5, at 5:30 p.m. at the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School auditorium, a “Meet Your County Candidates” event will take place.

“We ask that you come. It is our stance that each of the people vying to represent our county should publically introduce themselves and make their platform known to the people they will serve.

“Please make the effort to elect officials that have the greater good of our county at the forefront of their campaign.

“We have a beautiful and proud history as a county, but it is of the opinion of myself and Union County Women in Business, that our best and brightest days are in front of us. Those days are to come from placing the proper people at the helm of this great county.”

Advanced registration or an RSVP is not required. Inquiries about the event can be directed to Wood at 833-4685.