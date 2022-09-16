Union County Women in Business planning to host adult prom

Union County Women in Business, UCWIB, is planning to bring prom back to the adults on Saturday, Oct. 1, at The Davie School Inn in Anna.

The second annual event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. with music provided by Mystify Music Service.

UCWIB member Leni Lambdin and her husband Matthew invited a group of friends to join them for the first adult prom.

“We all had a ball and plan to do it again this year. I was surprised to be crowned ‘queen’ for the evening, but it just added to the fun,” Lambdin said.

UCWIB noted that not only is this an enjoyable event for those who went to prom with their sweeties several years ago, but also for those who met later in life and would like to share the “prom” experience.

Last year’s participants ranged in age from 18 to beyond 60. Little black dress, old bridesmaid dress, formal, fancy jeans and sequins…corsages or not, everyone had a grand time.

Light refreshments, a cash bar, a silent auction, and the crowning of a queen and king will all be part of the evening.

Tickets are on sale at Kiki’s Coffeehouse and through the UCWIB Facebook page (Eventbrite) at $30 for an individual and $50 for a couple.

All the funds raised through the event will benefit UCWIB’s yearly scholarships for one senior in each county high school and will help with the organization’s Locally First project.

The current Locally First project is “Spend $20 on 20.” The goal of the initiative is to remind people about the importance of using local businesses as often as possible and to post a photo of how they spent $20 to show something someone else may not know is available.

For members and those in the community who might choose not to attend the adult prom, UCWIB shares the following suggestions:

Donate what you would have spent on the party dress.

If you just prefer to stay in your pj’s and binge on Netflix, make a donation to overlook your absence.

Just make a donation to be glad you didn’t have to buy or sell anything related to fund-raising.

There are also sponsorships available from $25 to $500 and options to donate an item to the silent auction through Kiki’s Coffeehouse.

All monetary and in-kind donations will be acknowledged in several ways.

Information can be found on the UCWIB Facebook page. Details also are available by contacting UCWIB president Hope Holderfield at 618-534-4669.