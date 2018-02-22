Union County Women in Business to sponsor meet the candidates event

Community members will have an opportunity to meet candidates who are running for local offices in the March primary election at an upcoming event which is scheduled in Union County.

In the March 20 primary election, voters will choose candidates for a wide range of offices, including Union County posts.

More than a dozen candidates are running for county offices in the primary. County offices on the ballot include posts on the board of commissioners, treasurer, county clerk and sheriff.

Voters will have an opportunity to meet those running for office at an event sponsored by Union County Women in Business.

The organization plans to host a meet the county candidates event Monday evening, March 5, at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School. The event is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the school.

Union County Women in Business noted in a press release announcing the event that the organization has "always been passionate about supporting all things local, especially local government and the impact of local services and quality of life supported by the local economy."

The format of the evening will allow all candidates for county offices to introduce themselves to the public, discuss their platform and ideas for how they will contribute the progress and support of the community.

Advanced registration or an RSVP is not required. Inquiries about the event can be directed to Union County Women in Business president Kelli Wood at 833-4685.