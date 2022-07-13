UNITE at the Cross promoted at historic Ryman Auditorium

On Monday, July 4, Jeffrey Isbell, the executive director of the Bald Knob Cross of Peace near Alto Pass, was invited to promote the Cross at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

“It was a tremendous honor to step center stage at the Ryman to promote Southern Illinois’ most iconic landmark, the Bald Knob Cross of Peace,” Jeffrey Isbell stated in a news release.

Isbell was invited by the Sidewalk Prophets, who were performing in front of a sold out audience at the Ryman.

In the fall of 2021, Sidewalk Prophets hosted their Great Big Family Reunion at the Cross.

“The Cross and the Ryman have a lot in common,” Isbell said.

“The Ryman was originally constructed as ‘a place where all people could gather and worship.’ Much like the Cross, it faced a period of neglect and deterioration, but the community rallied together to restore it for future generations.”

Isbell encouraged the audience to visit the Cross and attend the first UNITE at the Cross Christian Music Festival, which is planned July 16-17.

The music festival will be just three hours from Nashville, Tenn.

UNITE at the Cross is scheduled to feature contemporary artists like We are Messengers, Apollo LTD, Katy Nichole and others on Saturday night.

On Sunday, the Cross plans to welcome southern gospel artists like Jason Crabb, Kelly Crabb and the Bowling Sisters, Adam Crabb of Gaither Vocal Band and many others.

Tickets to UNITE at the Cross can be purchased online at Uniteatthecross.com for $25 per day or at the welcome center at Bald Knob Cross of Peace. The landmark stands on Bald Knob Mountain near Alto Pass.

Food trucks and vendors are scheduled to be on hand for the music festival.

UNITE at the Cross is being produced by Great Big Family Productions in partnership with Midwest Music Supply and sponsored by ChildFund.

"It has always been the mission of the Bald Knob Cross of Peace to provide a place where people can unite to experience the presence of God," Isbell shared in a message posted on the Cross of Peace website.

"A Christian music festival of this magnitude has never been held in Southern Illinois and we are excited to be hosting it at one of the world's largest crosses," Isbell said.

He noted that the response to a successful Sidewalk Prophets concert in 2021 "was overwhelming and we know the region will once again unite at the Cross for this special two-day festival."