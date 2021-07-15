Home / Home

Urgent need for blood donations

Thu, 07/15/2021 - 9:59am admin

The American Red Cross continues to report an extremely urgent need for blood donations.

The Red Cross reported recently that a rise in the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries requiring blood products over recent months has depleted the nation’s blood inventory.

Three blood drives are scheduled in the coming days in Union County. 

A posting on the City of Anna’s Facebook page listed upcoming blood drives in the community:

July 15, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. St. Mary Catholic Church, 402 Freeman St., Anna.

July 16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Union County Hospital, 517 N. Main St., Anna.

July 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, 608 S. Main St., Anna.

(First Christian Church in Anna also was scheduled to host a blood drive on July 8.)

To learn now to make an appointment to be a donor, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or download  the Blood Donor App.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

