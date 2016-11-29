U.S. Forest Service announces Shawnee tip line, firewood permits

The U.S. Forest Service/Shawnee National Forest in Southern Illinois has expanded its services in an effort to better serve people.

New Tip Line

To assist in forest management and law enforcement, there is a new Shawnee National Forest Tip Line.

The tip line is available 24 hours a day. People can report suspicious or illegal activities or relay important information about conditions on the forest.

People can text or leave a message at 618-201-3364; if you prefer, you can remain anonymous.

To help spread the word of the new tip line, the phone number will be posted in recreation areas, trailheads and other access points.

Firewood Available

With winter approaching, many people need firewood to heat their homes.

Permits are available at the U.S. Forest Service’s offices in Jonesboro, Harrisburg and Vienna.

Firewood permits are valid through Sept. 30, 2017.

Each firewood permit is $20 per four cords of wood and can be paid for with cash, check or a credit card (no debit cards are accepted).

Only dead and down wood can be gathered, and wood must be removed in 8-foot lengths or less.

The agency explained that in order to obtain a permit, individuals should have the general location of where on Forest Service land they want to gather firewood, a photo ID and payment. Firewood permits must be obtained in person.

For more information about either of the programs, contact Shawnee National Forest at 618-253-7114, or go online at www.fs.usda.gov/shawnee.