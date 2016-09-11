U.S. Forest Service to waive recreation fees for veterans

The U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees at most of its day-use recreation sites from Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 13, in cooperation with other federal agencies under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.

Day-use fees will be waived at all standard amenity fee sites operated by the U.S. Forest Service. Concessionaire operated day-use sites may be included in the waiver if the concessionaire wishes to participate.

The Forest Service also honors active duty military members year-round with the free Interagency Annual Military Pass honored at all Forest Service, National Park Service, Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service sites charging entrance or standard amenity fees.

Contact your local Forest/Prairie directly to learn if your destination requires a fee, and if that fee is waived.

Fee waiver days support the goals of President Obama's America's Great Outdoors initiative, which encourages all Americans to connect with the outdoors, and first lady Michelle Obama's "Let's Move Outside," which urges children to get outside and be active for good health.

Traditionally, fees are not charged on 98 percent of national forests and grasslands, and approximately two-thirds of developed recreation sites in national forests and grasslands can be used for free. Many recreation opportunities such as camping, sightseeing and hiking can be enjoyed throughout the year at no cost.