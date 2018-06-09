USS LST 325 to dock in region

History will come to life in when the USS LST 325 is set to visit Chester. The vessel is scheduled to be docked from Friday, Sept. 7, through Sunday, Sept. 9, along the Mississippi River front in the Southern Illinois community.

The USS LST 325 saw extensive action during World War II and was rescued from the scrap yard by a dedicated group of veteran volunteers in 2001.

The vessel will be open for tours during its visit to Chester.

Launched on Oct. 27, 1942, the USS LST 325 was one of 1,051 LST’s built during World War II. Most of the vessels were built at inland shipyards in the Midwest.

Following service to the United States that included action at the beaches of Normandy during the D-Day Operations and the Invasion of Sicily during World War II, ultimately the USS LST 325 was to meet a fate shared by so many of her sister ships.

As she ended her service to the Greek Navy in 1999 (to whom the United States had given the ship to in 1964), it was planned that she was to be scrapped.

In 2000, a group of veteran volunteers with an average age of 72 flew to Greece and subsequently sailed the USS LST 325 nearly 6,500 miles back to the United States, arriving at Mobile, Ala., in January 2001.

Through the efforts of these 29 men, the USS LST 325 is being preserved for this, and future generations to experience.

Through annual river tours, the USS LST 325, which is home-ported in Evansville, Ind., brings her mission of educating everyone about the role the LST played to keep America free and to preserve the memory of these ships and the men who served and died on them.

The ship will be open for tours during all three days of her visit.

Hours for general admission are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and young people ages 6 to 17. Children 5 and under are free. Group tours are planned from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day.