Vaccine clinic planned at A-J

Wed, 08/25/2021 - 12:57pm admin

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is planned at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School. The clinic is scheduled Friday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Anna Medicap Pharmacy is hosting the clinic.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to all students at no cost.

Since the Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose series spaced 21 days apart, the second dose is scheduled to be available at A-JCHS on Sept. 17 or at Anna Medicap Pharmacy during normal business hours. 

Students under the age of 18 must have parental consent via a signed consent form in order to receive the vaccine. Parents do not have to be present at the clinic. 

A copy of the consent form can be found at https://hipaa.jotform.com/medicapanna/aj-high-school-covid-19-vaccine-da....

For more information, call 833-9858.

