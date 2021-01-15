Vaccine scam alert issued

People throughout Illinois are urged to be on alert for scams related to the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As the general public begins to receive doses of the vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office is cautioning people to be alert for scams and theft of personally identifiable information.

Individuals who have questions or need to report a scam can call the attorney general’s consumer fraud hotline at 1-800-243-0607 (Carbondale), or they can file an online complaint.