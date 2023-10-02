Valentine’s Day dinner set at VFW

Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 near Anna is planning to serve a steak dinner on Valentine’s Day, which is Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The menu for the dinner will include New York strip steak, a baked potato, salad and dessert for a donation of $20 per person.

Dinner starts at 6 p.m. A 6 p.m. seating or a 6:30 p.m. seating can be requested.

The dinner is open to the public. Dine in, carry out or drive thru options are available.

Dinner reservations can be made any day after 1 p.m. at the VFW post.

The post notes that payment must be made at the time a reservation is made. Only 76 steaks will be available.

“Surprise your sweetheart and call your local florist and order flowers for her to be delivered to the VFW and we will bring them to your table,” the Anna post noted.

More information is available by contacting the post at 833-7737.