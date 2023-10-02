Valentine luncheons scheduled at PAST’s Heritage House Museum

On Monday, Feb. 13, the Daniel Chapman Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution plans to meet at 11 a.m. at the Heritage House Museum at 102 S. Main in Jonesboro.

A Valentine themed luncheon will be served by PAST members who also belong to DAR.

Heritage House is decorated in red, silver and white to enhance the Valentine theme.

Special exhibits include a bear, dolls and mice from Lillian Milam’s extensive collections to delight and entertain guests.

The doll “parade” will promote DAR missions for patriotism, constitution, historical preservation, education, veteran appreciation and service to community.

Exhibits will include items from Heritage House collections, such as Elizabeth Winston Davie’s “made from raw fibers, an exquisitely embroidered bed coverlet from 1819 and a treasured crazy quilt from the Kirkpatrick era women.

To celebrate President’s Day, a linoleum block print George Washington story quilt will be displayed, and to commemorate Black History Month, there will be Underground Railroad quilts to see.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, PAST plans to host a luncheon starting at 11 a.m. for the Little Egypt Red Hat Society.

In addition to the Valentine theme, the parade of dolls will be wearing Red Hats.

A special feature for the Red Hat Luncheon is a parlor room “quilt turning.”

Quilts displayed in the “quilt turning” will include Valentine and presidential themed pieces, heirloom hanky quilts and a really special surprise Red Hat reveal event.

The Wednesday Red Hat luncheon is ticketed at $15 and reservations are requested at 618-527-2046.

At press time there were seats available and guests do not need to be Red Hat members. Anyone is welcome until reservations are filled.

Proceeds support PAST Heritage House maintenance and preservation projects. For more information, call 618-527-2046.