Home / Home
The collage photo includes Valentine items to delight and entertain guests at the PAST Valentine luncheons for the DAR Chapter and the Red Hat Society. Treasured keepsakes, include a vintage handkerchief “hanky” quilt, handmade hearts, antique pin cushions, a red, white and blue patchwork quilt, a “Red Hat,” a doll dress and doll hats.

Valentine luncheons scheduled at PAST’s Heritage House Museum

Fri, 02/10/2023 - 5:32pm admin

On Monday, Feb. 13, the Daniel Chapman Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution plans to meet at 11 a.m. at the Heritage House Museum at 102 S. Main in Jonesboro.

A Valentine themed luncheon will be served by PAST members who also belong to DAR.  

Heritage House is decorated in red, silver and white to enhance the Valentine theme.  

Special exhibits include a bear, dolls and mice from Lillian Milam’s extensive collections to delight and entertain guests.  

The doll “parade” will promote DAR missions for patriotism, constitution, historical preservation, education, veteran appreciation and service to community.

Exhibits will include items from Heritage House collections, such as Elizabeth Winston Davie’s “made from raw fibers, an exquisitely embroidered bed coverlet from 1819 and a treasured crazy quilt from the Kirkpatrick era women.  

To celebrate President’s Day, a linoleum block print George Washington story quilt will be displayed, and to commemorate Black History Month, there will be Underground Railroad quilts to see.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, PAST plans to host a luncheon starting at 11 a.m. for the Little Egypt Red Hat Society.  

In addition to the Valentine theme, the parade of dolls will be wearing Red Hats.  

A special feature for the Red Hat Luncheon is a parlor room “quilt turning.”  

Quilts displayed in the “quilt turning” will include Valentine and presidential themed pieces, heirloom hanky quilts and a really special surprise Red Hat reveal event.

The Wednesday Red Hat luncheon is ticketed at $15 and reservations are requested at 618-527-2046.  

At press time there were seats available and guests do not need to be Red Hat members. Anyone is welcome until reservations are filled.  

Proceeds support PAST Heritage House maintenance and preservation projects. For more information, call 618-527-2046.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 1 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here