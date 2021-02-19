Valentines for Seniors sees overwhelming support from public

After an outpouring of public support for his ongoing Valentines for Seniors project, State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, planned to begin distribution of Valentine’s Day cards to assisted-living facilities and nursing homes across the 59th District. Part of Union County is in the district.

“There has been an outpouring of public support for this project, and I’m simply blown away by how our schools, local organizations and communities have stepped up to make this project a success,” Fowler said in a news release.

“This past year has been a challenge for so many, but we know that our senior citizen community has been especially impacted by the pandemic. I hope this Valentine’s initiative brings them joy at a time when they need it most.”

Since January, Fowler has been collecting Valentine’s Day cards from local organizations, schools, church groups, businesses and residents across the district.

As of last Friday, more than 7,500 cards had been collected as part of the project.

“While it may seem like such a small gesture, I know that these cards, pictures and letters will mean the world to so many of our seniors who have felt so alone and isolated throughout this health crisis,” Fowler said.

Fowler has partnered together with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Southern Illinois to ensure the Valentines are quickly and efficiently delivered to the facilities.

Fowler was also contacted by Pickford’s Flowers in Harrisburg to distribute flower bouquets as part of the project to facilities throughout Saline County.

Distribution efforts were scheduled to begin Friday, Feb. 12. Fowler planned to make stops at several facilities throughout the day and continuing his stops into the weekend.