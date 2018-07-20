VanDaele completes doctor of pharmacy program

Madeline VanDaele has completed the doctor of pharmacy program at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

VanDaele is a member of Rho Chi, which is the national pharmacy school honor society.

She will be completing a post-graduate residency with an ambulatory care focus at the Veteran’s Administration hospital in Gainesville, Fla.

VanDaele is a 2012 graduate of Geneseo High School and was involved in many student organizations while attending SIUE.

She was president of the Hospice Volunteer Initiative, which is an organization dedicated to raising awareness about hospice and volunteerism in college-aged students. This involved organizing numerous fund-raisers and benefits.

She was involved with a volunteer organization that ran dance marathon fund-raisers to raise money for St. Louis area children’s hospitals.

She served as secretary and vice president of the Rotaract Club, which is a student chapter of the Rotary.

She was a Camp Hope counselor and also completed a Capstone research project to evaluate pharmacy student knowledge of opioid overdose and how to treat it.

She was also a Project Chance volunteer and assisted in providing a clinic for the Springfield homeless population to provide check-ups and medication guidance.

Once completing her residency in Gainesville, VanDaele intends to continue on to specialize in pain and palliative care or psychiatric pharmacy.

VanDaele is the granddaughter of Richard and Susan Hase of Anna.