Vape prevention training available to area teachers

As the number of teens using e-cigarettes, also known as vaping, continues to grow in Southern Illinois, several local agencies are partnering to invite educators in the region to participate in a teacher training to help students overcome e-cigarette use.

According to America’s Health Rankings (americanshealthrankings.org) in recent years, there has been an increase in popularity of e-cigarettes, especially among youth.

E-cigarettes often contain nicotine and other cancer-causing chemicals, and have been linked to lung injuries, hospitalizations and death.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, reports that e-cigarette use by high school seniors is higher than cigarette use was 10 years ago.

Between 2016 and 2018, e-cigarette use in Illinois increased from 18.4 percent to 26.7 percent among high school seniors. That’s a 45 percent increase in just two years.

Among 8th grade students, IDPH reports a 15 percent increase, and a 65 percent increase among 10th grade students during the same time frame.

A two-hour teacher training program will equip educators to utilize the CATCH My Breath program, which is a peer-reviewed, evidenced-based youth vaping prevention program developed by the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, UTHealth, School of Public Health for grades 5 through 12.

The program provides up-to-date information to equip students with the knowledge and skills they need to make informed decisions about the use of e-cigarettes.

CATCH My Breath uses a peer-led teaching approach and meets National and State Health Education Standards.

In addition to training on CATCH, teachers will receive increased knowledge on the current trends of vaping among youth and Professional Development Credits upon completion.

Two virtual options were on the schedule. One session was planned Monday, March 28.

A second option is planned from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, April 1.

Enrollment information is available by contacting Cherie Wright by email at cherie.wright@sih.net or by calling 618-457-5200, extension 67844.

Information is also available by visiting Southern Seven Health Department on Facebook.

The training is presented in partnership with the Southern Illinois Tobacco Prevention Partnership, the CATCH Global Foundation, Catch Onto Health, Southern Illinois Healthcare, the Jackson County Health Department, the Egyptian Health Department and Southern Seven Health Department.