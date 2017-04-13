Veterans’ names sought

Shawnee School District No. 84 in Wolf Lake is seeking names for the Shawnee Veterans Memorial Wall.

Veterans, living or deceased with ties to the Shawnee School District, can have their names added to the memorial.

The wall is set to be located on the front north side lawn of the school, on the same side as the outdoor basketball court.

Those involved with the project noted that names need to be submitted by May 5.

To submit a name, call Becky Glodo, secretary of the Shawnee Veterans Wall committee, at 833-5307.