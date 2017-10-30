Veterans, active duty military personnel to be honored at events planned in area

Veterans and active duty military personnel will be honored at a series of upcoming events which are scheduled in the region.

Celebration of Freedom

The Shawnee Hills Arts Council’s Anna Arts Center plans to host a Celebration of Freedom: Salute to Veterans and Active Duty Military event.

The tribute is scheduled on Monday evening, Nov. 6, at the arts center at 125 W. Davie St. in Anna. The evening begins at 6 p.m.

The arts center will recognize all veterans and active duty military personnel and their families.

Dinner will be catered by Jamie Starratt. Entertainment will feature Raquel Rothschild.

The event is free to veterans and active duty military personnel. All others are asked to donate $10.

Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP by Nov. 2.

To RSVP, or for more information, contact Lee at 904-625-1109 or vabchlee@gmail.com.

The arts center invites the community to the event and to join in honoring veterans.

Pictures, Stories Sought

As part of the celebration, the arts center would like to display pictures and stories of veterans and active duty service personnel.

Pictures and information can be brought to the arts center on three occasions: Monday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 2, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; or on Nov. 6.

Items which are shared can be taken home following the event on Nov. 6.

Alto Pass Ceremony

The Alto Pass Area Veterans Memorial organization is planning to have a ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The ceremony is set for 11 a.m. at the veterans memorial in downtown Alto Pass.

The ceremony will be held to honor several area veterans whose names have been engraved on the memorial wall.

The dedication will include Richard Gene Robinson, Harold Dean Tripp, Jimmie Dale Smith, Jerald Peter Minol, Clifford L. Black, Joe Edward Throgmorton, Herschel M. Lyerla, Carl Everett Rhodes, David L. Harris and Gilbert S. Gee.

Light refreshments will be served in the community center.

The Alto Pass Area Veterans Memorial group is responsible for creating and maintaining the Alto Pass Veterans Memorial that honors U.S. military veterans who have died and are from the Alto Pass area.

Veterans from the Alto Pass area are invited to become members.

Veterans Day Parade, Anna

Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 in Anna again is planning to sponsor a Veterans Day parade in Union County.

The post has been sponsoring the parade for many years.

This year, the parade is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Those who would like to be a part of the parade are asked to contact the VFW post at 70 VFW Ln. near Anna at 833-5182 to obtain an entry form.

Forms are due back to the parade chairman no later than Nov. 3.

Any entries after that date will not be judged and will be added at the end of the parade.

Organizers noted in a news release that the parade is a “great event to showcase your patriotic organization, band, Boy Scout or Girl Scout troop, sorority, antique automobiles or tractors.”

Chili and hot dogs will be served at the post home following the parade. Awards will be given out at that time.

Mound City Program

The Mound City Woman’s Club plans to have a Veterans Day program on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The program is planned at 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Park, which is beside the Cutmart in Mound City.