Veterans to be saluted at program in Anna

Veterans will be saluted at an upcoming program which is planned in Union County.

The Shawnee Hills Arts Council/Anna Arts Center plans to honor veterans at an upcoming event.

On Monday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m., the arts center plans to host a Celebration to Freedom: Salute to Veterans and Active Duty Military.

Alice Stearns of Alto Pass Angus & Eggs is scheduled to cater the event.

Lily Baker, Raquel Rothschild and Janna Harner are scheduled to attend.

The event is free for veterans and active duty military. All others are asked to donate $10.

Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP no later than Nov. 4 by calling Lee at 1-904-625-1109 or emailing vabchlee@gmail.com.

As part of the salute, the arts center would like to display pictures and stories of veterans and active duty service members.

Items can be brought to the arts center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, or on Nov. 7. Items can be taken home after Nov. 7.